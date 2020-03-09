Samsung Galaxy M21 launch likely on March 16, specifications tipped: Report

Samsung is gearing up to launch another Galaxy M-series smartphone. After launching the Galaxy M31 last month, the South Korean giant is reportedly launching the Galaxy M21 in India on March 16.

Though the company has not yet officially confirmed the launch date as yet, sources told IANS about the launch date and some of its specifications.

The device would feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The report also claims that Galaxy M21 will sport a 48MP triple-camera setup on the back.

These specifications are identical to a recent report that claimed the Galaxy M21 sporting same specs that of the Galaxy M30s.

This means that Galaxy M21 will also feature an Exynos 9611 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at least. The other two rear camera lenses will come with an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor, if we go by these reports.

Samsung is also reportedly working on two entry-level smartphones, tipped to launch as Galaxy M01 and M01s. Details about these two Galaxy M-series smartphones are currently unknown.