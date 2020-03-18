Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch at 12 pm: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy M21 launches today in India. The company has teased some key Galaxy M21 specifications before its launch. Upon availability, the device is confirmed to be available via Amazon India.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are not holding on-ground events and instead opting for online-only launches. While Samsung has not set up a live-stream link as yet, the company typically reveals its budget smartphones on its official YouTube channel.

According to the Amazon India microsite , Galaxy M21 will feature a 6,000 mAh battery. The company is yet to confirm the fast-charging support. However, we can expect Samsung to pack a 15W fast charger with the Galaxy M21.

The smartphone will also sport a triple-camera system on the back. There will be a 48MP primary sensor at the helm. The other two sensor details are currently under wraps but we expect the Galaxy M21 to feature an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, Samsung Galaxy M21 will have an AMOLED panel with a U-shaped notch, which Samsung calls an Infinity-U display. This notch is confirmed to house a 20MP front camera sensor. The AMOLED screen is surrounded by fairly thin bezels, except the bottom lip which is slightly thick. Galaxy M21 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature an Exynos 9611 processor with 3GB/ 4GB RAM.

The pricing details are presently unknown but we can expect the device to launch around Rs 12,000.