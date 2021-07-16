Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with 48 MP Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery launching in India on July 21

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its M series in India. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition recently got a dedicated landing page on Amazon India. The listing provided some details about the specifications of the upcoming device.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be unveiled in India on July 21 at 12:00 pm (IST) via livestream. The phone was previously rumoured to be the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition considering it is part of Amazon’s Prime Day Launches. However, it seems like Samsung are going with the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition moniker.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, although charging support has yet to be revealed. The M21 2021 Edition will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor at the helm.

There is no information about the other two cameras but we expect them to be an ultra-wide shooter and a macro unit. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung also confirmed that the device will arrive in Charcoal Black and Arctic Blue colour options.