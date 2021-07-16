MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with 48 MP Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery launching in India on July 21

It will likely be a rebranded version of last year's Galaxy M21.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its M series in India. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition recently got a dedicated landing page on Amazon India. The listing provided some details about the specifications of the upcoming device.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be unveiled in India on July 21 at 12:00 pm (IST) via livestream. The phone was previously rumoured to be the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition considering it is part of Amazon’s Prime Day Launches. However, it seems like Samsung are going with the  Galaxy M21 2021 Edition moniker.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, although charging support has yet to be revealed. The M21 2021 Edition will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor at the helm.

There is no information about the other two cameras but we expect them to be an ultra-wide shooter and a macro unit. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung also confirmed that the device will arrive in Charcoal Black and Arctic Blue colour options.

While the rest of the specs of the M21 2021 Edition, including the chipset, have yet to be confirmed, it will likely be a rebranded version of last year's Galaxy M21.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jul 16, 2021 07:23 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.