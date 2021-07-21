Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched in India with new 48 MP ISOCELL GM2 Sensor: Everything you need to know

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is a new version of the Galaxy M21, which was revealed in March 2020. The new Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a 48 MP triple-camera setup, an Exynos chipset, an AMOLED display, and a massive battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at Rs 12,499 in India for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs 14,499. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour options. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will go on sale on Amazon from July 26 on Prime Day, although it will also be on sale through Samsung.com and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The phone features up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core - a slightly downgraded version of One UI 3.1.

The new 2021 version of the Galaxy M21 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U-display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 20 MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a new 48 MP ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.