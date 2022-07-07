Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India launch confirmed for July 14

Samsung will launch two Galaxy M series smartphones in India on July 14. The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will arrive as the newest additions to the M series. The 5G version of Galaxy M13 will likely be the company’s most affordable 5G phone.

Samsung has set up a microsite on Amazon India confirming the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G’s India launch on July 14 at 12 noon. The page suggests that both the handsets will feature a similar design, though the 5G model will only have two rear cameras as opposed to three on the 4G variant.

Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy M13 4G, though the Indian version has a different design. The Galaxy M13 4G will feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery and use an LCD panel. You can see the device’s fingerprint reader on the side alongside the two volume buttons.

The Galaxy M13 4G will also offer up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will also support 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy M13 5G will have a smaller 5,000 mAh battery and the same RAM capacity as its 4G counterpart.

The M13 5G will also support 11 5G bands. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will be available in green, bronze and black. They will also bring the “Auto Data Switching” feature to get you the best possible connection, irrespective of the SIM.