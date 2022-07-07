English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India launch confirmed for July 14

    The 5G version of the upcoming Galaxy M13 will likely be Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

    Samsung will launch two Galaxy M series smartphones in India on July 14. The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will arrive as the newest additions to the M series. The 5G version of Galaxy M13 will likely be the company’s most affordable 5G phone.

    Samsung has set up a microsite on Amazon India confirming the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G’s India launch on July 14 at 12 noon. The page suggests that both the handsets will feature a similar design, though the 5G model will only have two rear cameras as opposed to three on the 4G variant.

    Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy M13 4G, though the Indian version has a different design. The Galaxy M13 4G will feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery and use an LCD panel. You can see the device’s fingerprint reader on the side alongside the two volume buttons.

    The Galaxy M13 4G will also offer up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will also support 15W fast charging.

    The Galaxy M13 5G will have a smaller 5,000 mAh battery and the same RAM capacity as its 4G counterpart.

    Close

    Related stories

    The M13 5G will also support 11 5G bands. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will be available in green, bronze and black. They will also bring the “Auto Data Switching” feature to get you the best possible connection, irrespective of the SIM.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.