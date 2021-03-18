Samsung Galaxy M12 to go on sale in India at 12 noon today: All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is set to go on sale in India today (March 18) at 12:00 pm (IST). The Galaxy M12 was only recently unveiled in India and arrives with a 6,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad-camera setup, and Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB/64GB configuration, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 13,499.

The Galaxy M12 will be available for purchase on Amazon India and Samsung.com. The company is offering a Rs 1,000 cashback using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

The Galaxy M12 is available in three colour options – Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specs

The Galaxy M12 features a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also sports a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. The device also packs a massive 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

On the back, the M12 opts for a 48MP quad-camera setup. The other three lenses in the setup include a 5MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with an 8nm Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with expandable storage support via a microSD card.