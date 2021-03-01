English
Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India on March 11; 6,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display confirmed

Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and will have a 90Hz refresh rate screen

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 launch date in India has been announced. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will launch on March 11. The company has listed some of the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12 ahead of the launch on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India

Samsung has announced that the launch is scheduled for March 11. The company will unveil the Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India along with its specifications at 12.00 pm that day.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications 

Samsung has teased some of the Galaxy M12 specifications ahead of the launch via Amazon. The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

The rear panel will house a square-shaped module housing a quad-camera setup. It will come with a 48MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor. We can expect the device to come with an ultrawide, a macro and a depth sensor.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M12 will pack a 6,000 mAh battery and run on an 8nm Exynos chipset.

A recent report from MySmartPrice suggested that the phone will launch in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It would come in three colours - Black, White and Blue.

The complete spec-sheet will be unveiled on March 11, where the company will also announce the Samsung Galaxy M12 India price and availability details.
first published: Mar 1, 2021 09:38 am

