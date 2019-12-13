Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 in development stage, launch scheduled for next year

Samsung is reportedly working on a new generation of Galaxy M-series smartphones that are slated to launch next year. The South Korean tech giant hasn’t launched a new Galaxy M-series smartphone with any significant upgrades since September.

Samsung is reportedly working on the successors of the Galaxy M10, and the Galaxy M30 called the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31, according to a SamMobile report. Both smartphones are said to be in the early development stage, and the report does not give many hardware or design details of either of the devices.

Galaxy M11 could come packed with 32GB internal memory, whereas the Galaxy M31 would feature 64GB internal memory.

Previously, Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore leaked the alleged specifications of the Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M41. The Galaxy M31 would reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood. It would be paired with 6GB RAM and have a triple camera setup at the back. The camera sensors would include a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

The SamMobile report does not give out any details about the Galaxy M21 or Galaxy M41. Reports claim that the Galaxy M41 would feature a Samsung Exynos 9630 SoC with 6GB RAM and a 64MP triple-camera setup. The other two sensors would include a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.