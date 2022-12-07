Samsung Galaxy M04 Launch in India set to take place on December 9; will be priced under Rs 10,000

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India on December 9 at 12 noon. The company recently teased the launch of the Galaxy M04 in the country.

A microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M04 has already popped up on Amazon India. According to the site, the Galaxy M04 price in India is expected to fall in the country sub-10K smartphone market, starting from anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000.

The Amazon listing also confirms that the Galaxy M04 will come up to 8GB of RAM with Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. Samsung has also confirmed that the device will come in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. Samsung has also promised two years of major OS upgrades with the Galaxy M04.

The Amazon teaser also reveals the phone’s two colours – Black and Green. The Galaxy M04’s design has also been revealed through official posters, confirming a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash. Additionally, the phone will opt for a waterdrop notch with a thick chin bezel.