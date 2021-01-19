MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M02s sale today in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy M02s India price starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy M02s sale begins on January 19 in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be available for purchase via online and offline stores. Samsung Galaxy M02s price starts at Rs 8,999. It competes against the likes of Redmi 9, Realme C12, Lava Z6, Poco M2, and other smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M02s India price starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The company has also launched a 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 9,999. It comes in Black, Blue and Red colours.

The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all major retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications 

The Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a water-drop notch. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. 

Under the hood, the device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 1TB. 

The Galaxy M02s specifications also include a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 13MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. 

For selfies, the notch houses a 5MP front camera. 

The device packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy M02s is 196 grams in weight and is 9.1mm thick.

The smartphone goes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Realme C12 (Review), etc.
