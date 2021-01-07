Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India ahead of Galaxy S21 series Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India and specifications have been announced. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event on January 14, the company has unveiled the Galaxy M02s in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India is the company’s latest offering under Rs 10,000. The smartphone goes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Realme C12 (Review), etc.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India

Samsung has set the Galaxy M02s price in India at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The company has also launched a 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 9,999. It comes in Black, Blue and Red colours in Haze and Matt effect design.

Samsung Galaxy M02s sale details

The smartphone, priced under Rs 10,000, will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all major retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

The Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a water-drop notch. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 1TB.

Galaxy M02s specifications also include a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 13MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, the notch houses a 5MP front camera.

The device packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M02s is 196 grams in weight and is 9.1mm thick.