Samsung Galaxy M02s to be launched in India on January 7

The smartphone will be priced in the sub-10K segment.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST

Samsung recently confirmed that it will be launching its flagship S series on January 14. However, the company is unveiling another budget offering in India, a week ahead of the Galaxy S21 launch. The South Korean tech giant recently confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy M02s in India on January 7.

Samsung has set up a microsite for the Galaxy M02s on its official Indian website. Samsung will reveal the Galaxy M02s on January 7 at 01:00 pm (IST). The phone will be priced in the sub-10K segment. The Galaxy M02s will also be the first Galaxy phone in this price range with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung’s microsite provides several details about the Galaxy M02s. First off, the site confirms that the Galaxy M02s will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, presumably a 400 or 600 series Snapdragon SoC. The chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM for better performance.

The Galaxy M02s will also sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M02s will pack a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung also released a short video teaser of the phone, which reveals its design, including the back panel.

The video reveals that the power and volume buttons are located on the right of the phone. It also confirms a triple-camera setup on the back, which will likely use a 13 MP primary sensor paired with two 2 MP cameras. The Galaxy M02s will run on Android 10. The video also suggests that the phone will come in a black colour variant among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 4, 2021 06:02 pm

