Samsung Galaxy M02 sale starts today in India: Check price, discount offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 sale has begun in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 7,000 can be purchased via samsung.com, Amazon India, and key retail stores starting today. Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India starts at Rs 6,999. However, as part of the introductory offer, the Samsung Galaxy M02 India price is set at Rs 6,799 for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M02’s price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/32GB variant, although the phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799. The price for the top-end 3GB/32GB variant is Rs 7,499.

Customers on Jio will get benefits worth Rs 7,000. These include instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth vouchers from various partner platforms across Fashion, Lifestyle & Health. Customers on Vodafone-Idea will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges on Galaxy M02, whichever is earlier.

The device can be purchased via samsung.com, Amazon India, and key retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

The Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-Display. The waterdrop notch houses a 5MP front camera.

At the back, the device opts for a dual-camera setup. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery, an unnamed MediaTek chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The 32GB of storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The Galaxy M02 runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is 9.1mm thick and weighs 206 grams. The phone is available in Black, Grey, Blue, and Red colour options.