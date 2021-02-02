MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India to be unveiled today at 1 pm: Check specifications, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India is confirmed to be below Rs 7,000.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India and specifications will be unveiled today at 1 pm. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be Samsung’s second offering under the Galaxy M-series for 2021. Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and a dual-camera setup. 

Samsung Galaxy M02 India price

The Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India is confirmed to be below Rs 7,000. The official price of the device will be announced today at 1 pm via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications 

The company has teased a few Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications ahead of the launch. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tiny water-drop notch on top. The display is surrounded by thick bezels, particularly the chin.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery. It is unlikely to get any fast charging support considering the price point.

At the back, there is a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup. The device will sport a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Details about the front camera sensor are currently under the wraps.

The performance unit details will be announced later today.

The Galaxy M02 will sit below the Samsung Galaxy M02s launched earlier this year for Rs 8,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 packs a 5,000 mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and up to 4GB RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch display and a triple-camera setup.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:08 am

