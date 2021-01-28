Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India teased ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India is scheduled for February. The upcoming offering will be Samsung’s second smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India for 2021. Samsung, earlier this year, had launched the Galaxy M02s for Rs 8,999. Samsung has teased the Galaxy M02 price in India and also teased some of its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India

Samsung Galaxy M02 India price will be set below Rs 7,000 in India. The Amazon microsite for the smartphone reveals that the Galaxy M02 price in India will be between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000.

The official Galaxy M02 price will be announced at 1 pm on February 2.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Infinity-V display sports a tiny water-drop notch for the front camera sensor. The display is surrounded by thick bezels, particularly the chin.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery. It is unlikely to get any fast charging support considering the price point.

Samsung Galaxy M02 will sit below the Galaxy M02s launched earlier this year for Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

The Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a water-drop notch. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 1TB.

The Galaxy M02s specifications also include a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 13MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the notch houses a 5MP front camera.

The device packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy M02s is 196 grams in weight and is 9.1mm thick.