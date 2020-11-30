Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India imminent as support page goes live

Samsung could soon launch an entry-level smartphone in India under the Galaxy M-series. The Galaxy M02, with the model number SM-M025F has been spotted multiple times on various certification websites. The company has now also made a support page live of the budget smartphone, hinting its imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be a successor to the Galaxy M01s launched in India earlier this year. The company is yet to make an official confirmation on the launch of the Galaxy M02 in India. However, the smartphone’s support page has gone live in India. This means that the company could soon launch its new budget smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India (expected)

Galaxy M02 India price is likely to be set under Rs 10,000. The budget smartphone could come in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been spotted on Geekbench, which has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The processor will be paired with 3GB RAM and is likely to come with 32GB internal memory. Like most budget smartphones, storage should be expandable via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.0 on top of it. It will also come packed with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.

The display and camera specifications are unknown at the moment.