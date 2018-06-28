Samsung Galaxy J8 with infinity display, face unlock and dual cameras goes on sale today

Samsung has officially announced availability of Galaxy J8 in India from Thursday, June 28. The device comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and will be priced at Rs 18,990 in the country.



Give the ‘Infinity Touch’ to your picture’s background with the #BackgroundBlurShape of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Only 3 days to go for the big launch. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5uj2gpORLO

— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 25, 2018

The semi-premium smartphone was launched last month and comes with features such as artificial intelligence (AI) support, Super AMOLED Infinity Display which is found in the more expensive devices such as Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, S9.

Going by the tweets, when the company announced its availability, the company clearly seemed to be focusing the phone to be camera-centric with portrait-mode photography and background blurring as its key strengths. The device also allows users to edit and customise images without the help of any third party apps.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The device sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 1480*720p. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and pixel density of 274ppi. The phone measures 15.9cm x 0.8cm x 7.6cm and weighs 191 grams with a plastic-built body.

At its heart, the device Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8 GHz which is supported by its 4GB RAM. The device comes with an inbuilt storage option of 64GB which can be further expanded to up to 256GB via microSD card. For graphics processing, it has an Adreno 506 GPU.

Coming to the USP of the phone, it sports a dual-rear camera setup at the back with 16MP+5MP lenses with an aperture rate of f/1.7 and f/1.9 respectively. The AI-enabled cameras have features such as autofocus, LED flash, 4x digital zoom, geo-tagging, HDR among others.

There is a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling with an aperture rate of f/1.9. The selfie camera is assisted by an dedicated LED flash for better low-light photography.

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh Li-Ion battery. Other notable features on the phone include Face Unlock for which the phone utilizes its front-camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack.

On the connectivity front, the dual-SIM 4G VoLTE device features Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g and n band support, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, FM radio, microUSB 2.0 for connecting to a computer, proximity and accelerometer sensors. The device can be purchased in Blue, Black and Gold colours.