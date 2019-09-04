Samsung Galaxy Fold expected to relaunch on September 11 in South Korea

The long-awaited wait for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to an end. After months of waiting, the South Korean tech giant seems poised to launch the device this month. A new report that originated at South Korean carrier KT claim pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold will go live on the 11th of September.

Samsung is expected to announce the second launch date for the Fold during IFA Berlin 2019, which commences on September 6. Samsung has also made changes to improve the durability of the Fold.

Samsung is supposedly pushing hard for the release of the Fold in its home country on September 6. A report from GSMArena claims that a South Korean launch may only be for unlocked phones. The report also claims Samsung is readying around 20,000 to 30,000 units as part of the initial batch. However, other sources peg the first batch of phones at little over 2,500 units.

Martian Green with Gold Hinge

Martian Green with Dark Silver Hinge

Astro Blue with Gold Hinge

Astro Blue with Dark Silver Hinge

Model Galaxy Fold Chipset 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Display 7.3" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display (2152x1536), 362ppi Cover Display 4.6" HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9) 720x1680, 399ppi Cover Camera 10MP, F/2.2 aperture Front Camera 10MP with F/2.2 aperture 8MP RGB Depth Camera F/1.9 aperture Main Camera 16MP Ultra Wide Camera with F/2.2 aperture 12MP Primary Camera with Dual Aperture: F1.5/2.4 12MP Telephoto Camera with F/2.4 aperture Battery LTE 4,380 mAh / 5G 4,235 mAh Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage OS Android 9 (Pie) Price Approx. Rs 1,42,000

Rs 599 for first year

The Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black colours. Additionally, consumers will also be able to mix and match colours for the hinge and covers.The Galaxy Fold will retail at KRW 2.39 million (Approx. Rs 1,42,000) in Korea. Here’s a look at all the comprehensive spec list of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.