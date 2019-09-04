App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold expected to relaunch on September 11 in South Korea

The Galaxy Fold will retail at KRW 2.39 million (Approx. Rs 1,42,000) in Korea.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The long-awaited wait for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to an end. After months of waiting, the South Korean tech giant seems poised to launch the device this month.  A new report that originated at South Korean carrier KT claim pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold will go live on the 11th of September.

Samsung is expected to announce the second launch date for the Fold during IFA Berlin 2019, which commences on September 6. Samsung has also made changes to improve the durability of the Fold.

Samsung is supposedly pushing hard for the release of the Fold in its home country on September 6. A report from GSMArena claims that a South Korean launch may only be for unlocked phones. The report also claims Samsung is readying around 20,000 to 30,000 units as part of the initial batch. However, other sources peg the first batch of phones at little over 2,500 units.

Close
The Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black colours. Additionally, consumers will also be able to mix and match colours for the hinge and covers.
  • Martian Green with Gold Hinge
  • Martian Green with Dark Silver Hinge
  • Astro Blue with Gold Hinge
  • Astro Blue with Dark Silver Hinge
The Galaxy Fold will retail at KRW 2.39 million (Approx. Rs 1,42,000) in Korea. Here’s a look at all the comprehensive spec list of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
ModelGalaxy Fold
Chipset7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
Display7.3" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display (2152x1536), 362ppi
Cover  Display4.6" HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9) 720x1680, 399ppi
Cover Camera10MP, F/2.2 aperture
Front Camera10MP with F/2.2 aperture 8MP RGB Depth Camera F/1.9  aperture
Main Camera16MP Ultra Wide Camera with F/2.2 aperture 12MP Primary  Camera with Dual Aperture: F1.5/2.4 12MP Telephoto Camera with F/2.4 aperture
BatteryLTE 4,380 mAh / 5G 4,235 mAh
Memory12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
OS Android 9 (Pie)
Price Approx. Rs 1,42,000
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.