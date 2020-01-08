Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with SD855, 10MP front camera: Report

Samsung is reportedly launching a new foldable smartphone next month. Dubbed as the Galaxy Fold 2, the smartphone is expected to launch before or alongside the Galaxy S11/ S20 series smartphones at the Unpacked event on February 11. Fresh reports give more details about the Galaxy Fold 2 internals.



Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 10MP front camera, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. This may come as a surprise for many, since Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 865, has already been launched. The upcoming Galaxy S11/ S20 series is reportedly launching with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The reason for not launching the Galaxy Fold 2 with a Snapdragon 865 chipset could be its very delayed launch. Samsung has reportedly been working on the Galaxy Fold 2 before Qualcomm launched its SoC in December, and launching the foldable smartphone with the latest chip would mean reworking and making many internal design changes.

Another information revealed by Agarwal is that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 10MP front-facing camera. The sensor is likely to remain the same as the one found on Galaxy Note 10, according to the MySmartPrice report. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a punch-hole screen on the inside like the Note 10 series.

There were reports that the Galaxy Fold 2 could hold a price tag of 1 million WON, which is roughly Rs 60,100. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was recently spotted on the company’s Africa official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.

Agarwal also revealed that Samsung has begun the production of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ 4G variants in India. Alongside the flagship series, the South Korean tech giant has also started manufacturing the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S20 series in five variants, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra being a 5G-only model. This could mean that the Galaxy S20 Ultra may not launch in India, and even if it does, Samsung may launch it with 4G LTE-support.