Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with water resistance, notification cover display: Report

Samsung has filed a new patent on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that looks like a possible Galaxy Fold successor. The render images based on these patents give us an idea about the new design that the Galaxy Fold 2 could sport.

Renders uploaded by LetsGoDigital show a new external display for the Galaxy Fold 2. This long display on the outside is likely to be used only to show notifications. This is contrary to previous rumours that suggested a much larger 6.2-inch cover display on the Fold 2.

Further, the patent filing labels the device as “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING WATERPROOF STRUCTURE”, which hints that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 could carry an IP-rating for some sort of water and dust resistance.

Since this is only a patent, one must remember that Samsung may or may not add water resistance to the Galaxy Fold 2 depending upon the engineering challenges it would face to fully protect a foldable device with hinges from moisture.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a much bigger 6.23-inch OLED panel with a punch-hole cutout. This would be a significant jump from the original Galaxy Fold’s 4.6-inch cover display. The cover screen will also feature 60Hz refresh rate and have a 2267 x 819 resolution. On the inside, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch ultra-thin glass (UTG) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A separate report claimed that Samsung would use an ultra-thin glass on the Galaxy Fold 2. Further, the foldable smartphone would have support for S Pen. In terms of internals, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There would be a 108MP primary sensor on the back. Details about the other sensors on the back are currently unknown.

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch new foldable smartphones during H2 of 2020. This could well mean that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch will happen alongside the Note 20 series at the rumoured Unpacked event in August.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.



