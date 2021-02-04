Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications leaked ahead of India launch; to pack 7,000 mAh battery like Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications have been leaked. The upcoming Samsung smartphone will be the second Galaxy F-series device launching in India. According to the leaked specifications, the F62 will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery. It is also said to feature a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F62 launch date is unknown at the moment. However, the support page of the upcoming smartphone went live recently in India. Ahead of the launch, Galaxy F62 specifications have been leaked. According to MySmartPrice and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the device will pack a beefy 7,000 mAh battery. The same battery capacity is found on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) priced under Rs 25,000 in India.

The report further mentions that the device will come with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display.

Under the hood, it is expected to pack an Exynos 9825 SoC. The performance unit will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a 32MP front camera sensor. The device will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Other details of the device are currently unknown. It is being reported that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a Made in India smartphone.

The company is yet to make an official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy F62 launch in India.