Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Smartphone Launch

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has been leaked. The Galaxy F62 launch is scheduled for February 15. As per the leaked pricing, the device will be Samsung’s offering as a smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F62 India price (leaked)

The Galaxy F62 India price will be set at either Rs 24,999 or Rs 245,999 for the base model. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB model for either Rs 27,999 or Rs 28,999. The box price of the top-end variant will be Rs 31,990.

These are rumoured prices and we suggest you take them with a pinch of salt.

Samsung has confirmed some of the Galaxy F62 specifications ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications confirmed so far include a 64MP quad-camera setup. Details about the other three camera sensors are unknown at the moment. The device will come with an Exynos 9825 SoC. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will pack a mammoth 7,000 mAh battery.

As per previous reports, the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The hole-punch cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

It will run on Android 11 based OneUI 3.0 out of the box. The phone will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, according to rumours.