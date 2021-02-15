Samsung Galaxy F62 launched with Exynos 9825 SoC, 7000mAh battery; price starts at Rs 23,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F62 in India. The latest model in the F-series is priced starting at Rs 23,999 and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top to house the front facing camera.

The phone runs on a Exynos 9825 SoC, paired with either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, featuring Samsung's One UI based on Android 11 and is powered by a massive 7000mAh battery. The quad rear camera has 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The front facing camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. Both camera modules can record video in 4K. The phone has 128 GB of internal storage, with support for expansion up to 1 TB using the microSD slot. To charge the 7000mAh battery quickly, the phone supports 25W fast charging which Samsung claims can charge the phone in less than 2 hours.

The base price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been set at Rs 23,999 and the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Rs 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green and Laser Grey colour options. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, Samsung's online store and will be available at brick and mortar shops including Reliance Digital, Jio Retail and more.

The phone also supports Flipkart's smart upgrade programme, which allows users to buy the phone at 70% of its price. The user can then choose to upgrade the phone in a year to a new one from Samsung or keep the same phone by paying 30% of the remaining price.