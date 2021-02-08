Samsung Galaxy F62 launch in India on February 15; specifications teased

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch date has been announced. The Galaxy F62 launch in India is scheduled for February 15. The smartphone’s specifications have been listed on Flipkart. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India will be under Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 launch in India

The Galaxy F62 India launch date is confirmed for February 15. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart upon launch. The Flipkart microsite has revealed that the device will come with a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. The 7nm processed chipset is claimed to have the best in class benchmark scores.

Images on the microsite also reveal the design of the upcoming smartphone. It will have an Infinity-O display with flat edges. The hole-punch is placed on the top-centre position like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) and many other Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

At the back is a quad-camera setup inside the square-shaped module. The LED flash is placed outside the camera module. It is said that the device will come with a 64MP primary camera.

Ahead of the launch, Galaxy F62 specifications were leaked. According to a previous report, the phone will pack a beefy 7,000 mAh battery. The same battery capacity is found on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The report further mentions that the device will come with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display.

The performance unit will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a 32MP front camera sensor. The device will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Other details of the device are currently unknown. It is being reported that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a Made in India smartphone.