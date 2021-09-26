Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications revealed ahead of September 29 launch

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy F series in India on September 29. However, ahead of its launch, the Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted on Google Play Console.



Samsung Galaxy F42 5G visits the Google Play Console listing.

Android 11

1080x2009 display

8GB RAM

Mediatek MT6833V/NZA (Dimensity 700)#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyF425G pic.twitter.com/wKvEu5PnVN

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 25, 2021

The listing suggests that the Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Wide5 ., which arrived in South Korea earlier this month. The Play Console listing for the Galaxy F42 5G was first spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma.

The Play Console listing confirms that the Galaxy F42 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with at least 8GB of RAM. The phone will also run on Android 11 with One UI on top. While the Play Console listing doesn’t reveal most details about the phone, Samsung has revealed several details through a microsite.

The site also confirms that the Galaxy F42 5G will sport an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The size of the screen will likely be 6.6 inches with a pixel density of 450 ppi. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, while a 15W charging adapter is expected to be bundled in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy F42 5G is set to come with a quad-rear camera setup. The cameras will include a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultrawide shooter, a depth sensor, and a macro unit. The Galaxy F42 will come with 12 5G bands, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging. While the price of the device is still under wraps, we expect the price of the Galaxy F42 5G to fall in India’s sub-20K segment.