Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launch in India today at 12 pm: Check expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launch in India is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm. The budget Samsung smartphone is expected to be priced slightly above Rs 20,000 in India. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has teased some of the Galaxy F42 5G specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India will be announced virtually. It is likely to be a soft launch as Samsung India has not shared any details of the event’s live stream. The dedicated microsite confirms some of the details of the device.

The smartphone will feature support for 12 5G bands in India. It will also have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera. The other two sensors are likely to shoot depth and macro images.

At the front, the phone will sport a Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The Infinity-V display has a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery. We can expect it to support 15W fast charging at least.

Other details confirmed via the microsite include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is likely to run Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. Rumours suggest that Samsung will launch the Galaxy F42 5G with a Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone is likely to launch in 6GB/ 8GB RAM variants with up to 128GB of internal storage.