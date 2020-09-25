Samsung Galaxy F41 teaser reveals more details about the phone ahead of October 8 launch

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy F41 in India on October 8. It has already begun teasing its new smartphone series. The most recent teaser comes in the form of a new video, which expands on the ‘#FullOn’ tagline of the new F-series line-up.



Gigs, concerts, shows… whatever your jam, make it lit with the sAMOLED Infinity-U Display of the #GalaxyF41. If that’s not #FullOn, we don’t know what is! Launching on 8th Oct, 5:30pm. Get notified on @Flipkart now https://t.co/cdVWF52Uzr and https://t.co/G6rxVR04fP #Samsung pic.twitter.com/jz73ZPMtdd

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 25, 2020

The Galaxy F41 even will be held on October 8 at 5:30 pm (IST). The phone will be available through Flipkart and Samsung India’s official website. Samsung has confirmed a few details about the Galaxy F41.

For now, we know that the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED panel with a presumable Full HD+ resolution. The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner despite the OLED display. The Galaxy F41 will be designed and Made in India at Samsung’s Noida factory.

While there are little other details about the Galaxy F41, a listing of the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, suggesting that the device will opt for an Exynos 9611 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to pack a 64MP triple-camera setup.

Based on the alleged listing, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. More details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 are likely to be revealed ahead of its launch.