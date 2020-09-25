172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-f41-teaser-reveals-more-details-about-the-phone-ahead-of-october-8-launch-5885141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy F41 teaser reveals more details about the phone ahead of October 8 launch

The Galaxy F41 will be designed and made in India at Samsung’s Noida factory

Moneycontrol News

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy F41 in India on October 8. It has already begun teasing its new smartphone series. The most recent teaser comes in the form of a new video, which expands on the ‘#FullOn’ tagline of the new F-series line-up.

The Galaxy F41 even will be held on October 8 at 5:30 pm (IST). The phone will be available through Flipkart and Samsung India’s official website. Samsung has confirmed a few details about the Galaxy F41.

For now, we know that the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED panel with a presumable Full HD+ resolution. The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner despite the OLED display. The Galaxy F41 will be designed and Made in India at Samsung’s Noida factory.

While there are little other details about the Galaxy F41, a listing of the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, suggesting that the device will opt for an Exynos 9611 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to pack a 64MP triple-camera setup.

Close
Based on the alleged listing, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. More details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 are likely to be revealed ahead of its launch.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.