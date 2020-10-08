Samsung Galaxy F41 launch today at 5.30 pm in India: Where to watch the live-stream; expected price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 launches on October 8 in India. The new Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphone will be available via Flipkart for purchase soon after its launch in India. Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications teased on the microsite suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm on October 8. The new Samsung smartphone will be unveiled via an online-only event and can be viewed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F41 price will be unveiled during its launch event. Based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India to be set between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications confirmed on Flipkart confirm that it will sport a Super AMOLED display with a water-drop notch at the top.

The smartphone will also feature a 64MP triple-camera setup at the back. We can expect the other two camera sensors to be an ultra-wide and a depth sensor. Galaxy F41 will also feature come with the single-take camera feature found on the Galaxy M51 (Review) and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review).

Samsung has also packed a beefy 6,000 mAh battery inside the Samsung Galaxy F41’s polycarbonate body.

Details about the processor, RAM and storage options are currently unknown. We can expect Samsung to offer the Galaxy F41 in a 6GB RAM variant at least. The smartphone is likely to get powered by an Exynos 9611.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy F41 sale will be unveiled at the event.