Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India on March 8; specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India on March 8.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The company will host the launch of its new Galaxy F-series smartphone on March 9. It has also confirmed some of the key Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications and features ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India launch event will be hosted on March 9. The company has confirmed that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Galaxy F23 will be Samsung’s first smartphone in India under the F-series launching in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The Flipkart microsite has revealed some of the key Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications. For starters, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a dark green rear panel that sports a rectangular camera module. The LED flash module is placed next to the vertically aligned triple-camera setup.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra First Impressions

Samsung has also confirmed the processor details of the device. The Galaxy F23 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. In addition to this, the phone will come with a Full HD+ display. There is a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The device will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.

Other details of the device remain unknown. The Flipkart microsite is expected to reveal more Galaxy F23 5G specifications as we get closer to the launch.