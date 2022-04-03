Samsung Galaxy F13 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 SoC, launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy F13 could be debuting soon. The Galaxy F13 was recently spotted on Geekbench, giving us a brief look at the phone’s specifications. The Galaxy F13 is a successor to last year’s Galaxy F12, which was unveiled in India's affordable smartphone market.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy F13, with model number SM-E135F, managed a single-core score of 157 and a multi-core score of 587. The phone was listed with 4GB of RAM. The listing also confirmed that the phone would use a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, presumably the Exynos 850 SoC.

The Galaxy F13 was also spotted running Android 12. The Galaxy F13 is also expected to use an IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution. It will also get a 50 MP primary sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Last year’s Galaxy F12 fetched a starting price of Rs 10,999 in India and it will likely be the same as the Galaxy F13. As of now, information about the Galaxy F13 is still scarce, but you can expect more details to be revealed soon.

There is speculation that the Galaxy F13 will be a revamped version of the Galaxy A13. But it is highly unlikely considering Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A13 in India.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G launched in India's sub-20K market: Check price, specs