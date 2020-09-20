172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-f-series-launching-in-india-on-september-23-5862691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy F series launching in India on September 23

The first phone in the lineup is expected to be the Galaxy F41.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone series in India. The Galaxy F series has officially been teased by the South Korean tech giant and it will reportedly be camera focused. The company confirmed the existence of the new Galaxy F series through a teaser image on its official Indian Twitter handle.

Samsung’s tweet read; “The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.”

Apart from the confirmation of its existence, no other details about the Galaxy F series were provided. However, a user manual was posted on Samsung India’s support page ahead of the big announcement. The phone bears the model number SM-F415F and is also believed to be the Galaxy F41.

According to a report by GSMArena, which shows the schematics of the upcoming Galaxy F41, the device is expected to get a triple-camera setup on the back. On the front, the screen opts for a waterdrop notch. The schematics also point to a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, often used on phones with LCD panels, although there are conflicting rumours that the phone will use an AMOLED screen.

A previous Geekbench listing suggests that the Galaxy F41 will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with at least 6GB of RAM. For now, most information about the Galaxy F41 is based on rumours, and we may get more concrete information about the device in the upcoming days.

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

