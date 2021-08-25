Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India leaked; Galaxy Watch4 series pre-orders to begin this week

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 pre-orders will begin this week in India. The company will start taking pre-orders of its new truly-wireless earbuds in India alongside the Galaxy Watch4 series. Another report has leaked the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India ahead of the launch.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 pre-orders will begin later this week in India. The company has not officially announced the pre-order details at the moment. The official India pricing details of Samsung’s new wearables also remains unknown. That being said, a 91Mobiles report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India will be set at Rs 12,990. The leaked pricing suggests that Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will come with a higher price tag than the Galaxy Buds, which was launched for Rs 9,990.

The Buds 2 comes in four different colour options - Lavender, Olive, White and Black. It has an in-ear design and come with a glossy finish. Each earbud has a silicon tip that can be changed as per the user’s fit. The charging case is white on the outside but matches the colour of the earbuds on the inside.

The USP of the Buds 2 is support for ANC. Samsung states that the ANC on Buds 2 can cancel out up to 98 percent of outside noise. It also comes with three levels of transparency mode. The Buds 2 use machine learning and three microphones for a better calling experience. Each earbud also comes with a dynamic two-way speaker that includes a woofer and a tweeter. It is claimed to offer crisp and clear highs and bass.

In terms of battery life, the Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge with ANC on. Combined with the charging case, the Buds 2 offer up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Users can pair the Buds 2 with the Galaxy Buds app to configure settings, equaliser and also install firmware updates. The Buds 2 are IPX7-rated for water and dust resistance.