MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India leaked; Galaxy Watch4 series pre-orders to begin this week

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order date remains unknown at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 pre-orders will begin this week in India. The company will start taking pre-orders of its new truly-wireless earbuds in India alongside the Galaxy Watch4 series. Another report has leaked the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India ahead of the launch.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 pre-orders will begin later this week in India. The company has not officially announced the pre-order details at the moment. The official India pricing details of Samsung’s new wearables also remains unknown. That being said, a 91Mobiles report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 price in India will be set at Rs 12,990. The leaked pricing suggests that Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will come with a higher price tag than the Galaxy Buds, which was launched for Rs 9,990.

The Buds 2 comes in four different colour options - Lavender, Olive, White and Black. It has an in-ear design and come with a glossy finish. Each earbud has a silicon tip that can be changed as per the user’s fit. The charging case is white on the outside but matches the colour of the earbuds on the inside. 

The USP of the Buds 2 is support for ANC. Samsung states that the ANC on Buds 2 can cancel out up to 98 percent of outside noise. It also comes with three levels of transparency mode. The Buds 2 use machine learning and three microphones for a better calling experience. Each earbud also comes with a dynamic two-way speaker that includes a woofer and a tweeter. It is claimed to offer crisp and clear highs and bass.  

In terms of battery life, the Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge with ANC on. Combined with the charging case, the Buds 2 offer up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Users can pair the Buds 2 with the Galaxy Buds app to configure settings, equaliser and also install firmware updates. The Buds 2 are IPX7-rated for water and dust resistance. 

Close

Related stories

You can click here to know details about the Galaxy Watch4 series.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung
first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.