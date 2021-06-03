Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G launched with Snapdragon chips: Check price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go price starts at $349 (rough Rs 25,500).

Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptops have been launched. The South Korean tech giant quietly unveiled two new budget laptops called the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G. The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi and LTE version will be available from June in select markets. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year.

The new Samsung Galaxy laptops feature Qualcomm Snapdragon chips under the hood. The standard Go features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, whereas the 5G variant has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. It comes in two storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. You also get a dedicated slot for storage expansion.

The laptop features a 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080 resolution) display. There is a 720p HD camera on the top bezel for video calls. It runs Window 10 Home/ Pro out of the box. The laptop comes with connectivity options like LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go packs a 42.3Wh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support via USB Type-C. In terms of ports, the laptop has a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a nano-SIM card slot, and a headphone/microphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go price starts at $349 (rough Rs 25,500). It comes in a single Silver colour option and goes on sale from June in select markets.