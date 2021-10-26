Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Windows 11 Launched

Samsung has officially unveiled new Galaxy laptops in the US.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G arrive with 11th Gen Intel processing hardware and run Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

The new Galaxy Book is available at a starting price of $749.99 (roughly Rs 56,300). The Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will start from $1,399.99 (roughly Rs 1,05,100). The three Galaxy notebooks will be available in the US from November 11. However, there is no information about international availability yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book can be powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The CPU is paired with integrated Intel’s Iris Xe Max graphics. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB SSDs. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch, full HD LED display with touch support. The laptop weighs 1.59 kg and packs a 54Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey can be configured with an Intel Core i7-11600H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card. The laptop can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 15.6-inch, full HD LED display with an anti-glare coating and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop packs an 83Wh battery and weighs 1.85 kg.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Specs

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G sports a 13.3-inch, full HD AMOLED display with touch support. The notebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. However, the laptop is limited to integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G comes with an S Pen and a Pro keyboard. The new Galaxy laptop packs a 63Wh battery and weighs 1.10 kg. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G also features Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity.