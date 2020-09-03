Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G debuts as the world's first Intel Evo branded 5G-enabled laptop

Samsung launched the first 5G-enabled laptop to meet Intel’s Evo requirements in the form of the Galaxy Book Flex 5G. The Galaxy Book Flex also debuts as Samsung’s first 5G laptop and arrives with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. Samsung’s latest convertible notebook will come in a single Royal Silver colour option and multiple configurations.

Mincheol Lee, Corporate VP and Head of New Computing Biz Group at Samsung Electronics, said, “Across the world, we’re being asked to adapt and change constantly, and it’s vital we have devices that move with us. Thanks to our close collaboration with Intel, Galaxy Book Flex 5G provides users with a powerful performance, next-generation connectivity, effortless productivity and premium entertainment features, all in the form function of their choosing.”

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G can be configured with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Samsung’s 5G laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD (1080p) touchscreen. For connectivity, the notebook boasts 5G (Sub 6), LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and Wi-Fi 6. The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also gets a 69.7 Wh battery that will easily get you into double digits in terms of useable hours, as a notebook with Intel Evo branding must deliver nine hours of battery life in real-world usage.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also boasts a 720p webcam and a 13-megapixel ‘world-facing’ camera. The notebook also features a backlit keyboard and a built-in S Pen. Samsung is yet to announce pricing and availability of its 5G laptop, although we don’t think it will launch in India.