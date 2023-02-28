Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series goes on sale in India, prices start at Rs 1,14,990

Samsung has announced the sale of its premium Galaxy Book 3 range of laptops in India.

The premium Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops come with an upgraded AMOLED display with resolutions up to 3K and refresh rates of 120Hz. They will be powered by Intel's 13th Gen mobile SKUs, topping out at 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P.

Pricing and availability

The base variant -- the 15-inch Galaxy Book 3 360 -- is priced at Rs 1,14,990; it has Intel's 13th Gen Core-i5 P SKU, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage. Priced a little upwards is the second variant with 512GB storage but Intel's 13th Gen Core-i7 P SKU with 16 GB RAM; this one costs Rs 1,22,990.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

The third variant keeps the same Intel processor and RAM but ups the internal storage to 1TB at a price of Rs 1,38,990. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at Rs 1,31,990 for the base variant with Intel's 13th Gen Core-i5 P SKU that has 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. A step up is the Core-i7 P variant with the same amount of RAM and storage for Rs 1,39,990. The 1 TB storage variant costs Rs 1,55,990. The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro has 13th Gen Intel Core-i7 P SKU as standard for all variants along with 16GB of RAM. The variant with 512 GB of storage will cost you Rs 1,49,990, while the 1 TB storage will cost you Rs 1,65,990. The price of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at Rs 1,55,990 for the Core-i5, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB storage variant, whereas a bump to Core-i7 will cost you Rs 1,63,990. The top 1 TB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,79,990. The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts with a price tag of Rs 2,81,990 with up to a Core-i9 SKU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of internal storage. It can also be configured with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are all available starting now at Samsung's official online store, Amazon India, and authorized retail outlets. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in India starting March 15. Customers will also be eligible for bank cashback up to Rs 10,000 for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and up to Rs 8,000 for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops. Also Read | Samsung sees strong demand for Galaxy S23 series in India There is also a trade-in bonus worth Rs 6,000 and Samsung Finance offers with up to Rs 8,000 cashback, along with EMI options of up to 24 months at no additional cost. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-bookings are also eligible for a discount on Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor, which will only cost them Rs 1,999, as opposed to the sales price of Rs 50,900.

Moneycontrol News