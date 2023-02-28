 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series goes on sale in India, prices start at Rs 1,14,990

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are available now, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in March

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung has announced the sale of its premium Galaxy Book 3 range of laptops in India.

The premium Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops come with an upgraded AMOLED display with resolutions up to 3K and refresh rates of 120Hz. They will be powered by Intel's 13th Gen mobile SKUs, topping out at 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P.

Pricing and availability