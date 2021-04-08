Samsung Galaxy A82 specifications and live images leaked; launch tipped for April 23

Unlike the Galaxy A80, the Samsung Galaxy A82 will come with a hole-punch display.

Specifications and live images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A82 have been leaked. The smartphone is expected to launch on April 23, on the same day that Xiaomi is hosting its Mi 11 Ultra launch in India.

As per the leaks, the device will come equipped with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC processor.

Here are the Samsung Galaxy A82 specifications:

The Galaxy A82 will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The curved screen will have a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will have 800 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate support, according to Naver.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It will be paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It will come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The device will have a triple-camera setup on the back. It will come with a 64MP primary camera sensor with OIS. The other two lenses are likely to come with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP/ 8MP telephoto lens.

It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, the box will include a 15W fast charger. The retail box will not include the earphones or transparent case.

The device will have IP67 water and dust resistance certification. It will weigh 203 grams. The phone will also support Samsung Pay via MST and Dolby Atmos.