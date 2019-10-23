Samsung Galaxy A80 gets a price cut of Rs 8,000

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A80 in India. The most-premium Galaxy A-series smartphone in India has received a massive price cut of Rs 8,000. Galaxy A80 went on sale on August 2 in India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 in India for Rs 47,990. After its price cut of Rs 8,000 within two months of the unveiling, the Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs 39,990. The new pricing is reflected on Samsung India’s website as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

The USP of Galaxy A80 is its rotating pop-up camera. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. It offers various modes like Super Steady video, Scene Optimiser, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis.

The use of pop-up camera means that Galaxy A80 features an all-screen display. There is a .7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy A80 has an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.

The performance unit includes a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is no expandable storage option on the Galaxy A80. It gets a relatively smaller 3,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support.