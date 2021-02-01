Samsung Galaxy A72 launch imminent as support pages go live

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch a new handset in its value-oriented ‘Galaxy A’ series. The Samsung Galaxy A72 could be arriving sooner than later, with the support page of the phone live on Samsung’s Caribbean and Latin America websites.

91Mobiles recently shared a leaked render of the Galaxy A72’s front and back panel. Additionally, the report also speculates that there will be a 4G and 5G model of the Galaxy A72, depending on the availability of the network in the market.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC or 750G SoC, depending on the 4G or 5G model. The phone is said to be available in 6GB/8GB RAM options and a 128GB storage variant.

Source: 91Mobiles

The Galaxy A72 is likely to use a 64 MP primary camera paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The screen on the front is expected to feature a hole-punch camera cutout. The phone will likely use an AMOLED panel and could run on Android 11 with OneUI 3.0 on top.

The design of the Galaxy A72 appears to be somewhat similar to that of the Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A51 and A71 were among the first phones released by the device maker in 2020, and it appears that the company seems to be following the same trend in 2021.