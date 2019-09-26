Samsung Galaxy A70s will reportedly come with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 64 megapixel camera

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a fan favourite among Indian consumers. And, while the mid-range Galaxy handsets, notably the Galaxy A50, have done considerably well, the top-end Galaxy A70 and A80 haven't made that big a dent. However, Samsung is attempting to rewrite those mistakes with the Galaxy As lineup.

The South Korean smartphone maker has already released the Galaxy A50s, A30s, and A10s. However, the latest addition to the series, the Galaxy A70s was recently spotted Google Play console. The listing confirms an FHD display as well as a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The sighting on Google Play Console wasn’t the first time the Galaxy A70s has been spotted in the wild. The device was sighted on Geekbench and Chinese certification site, TENAA. Several details about the Galaxy A70s have already been revealed including the fact that the device will rock a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

According to 91mobiles, the TENAA listing reveals a massive 6.7-inch display. Considering the A70 offered an AMOLED panel, it is safe to assume that the A70s will use the same display technology. The Galaxy A70s will also run on One UI-based Android 9 Pie out of the box and not Android 10. The A70s will likely get a 4,400 mAh battery with fast charging support.