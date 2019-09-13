Samsung Galaxy A70s poster hints India launch soon

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s in India last week. The company is now reportedly launching the third new ’s’ variant under the Galaxy A-series.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Samsung would soon launch the Galaxy A70s in India. The website has got hold of a poster from Samsung’s official store which shows the Galaxy A70s alongside Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s.

The Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s have been launched in India already. This means that Samsung would soon launch the Galaxy A70s and expand its Galaxy A-series portfolio in the country.

The poster does not reveal the official launch date or any specifications of Galaxy A70s in India. However, recent leaks in the past suggest that Galaxy A70s would feature a 64MP primary sensor in its triple camera setup at the back. Currently, Realme XT is the only smartphone in India to offer a 64MP camera. Redmi Note 8-series, which is set to launch in India sometime in October, is also confirmed to bring the 64MP camera.

The Galaxy A70s is said to get powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6GB RAM. It would boot on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box.