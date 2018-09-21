Samsung Galaxy A7 unveiled with first-ever tri-lens camera; expected price, specs and features

South Korean tech giant Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series and announced Galaxy A7. The mid-range device is the first smartphone from Samsung’s stable to sport three cameras at the rear.

The device will initially go on sale in select European and Asian markets starting this fall, before Samsung expands it to other international markets. Though the company is yet to release the price, reports suggest the device will come with premium pricing at about $410 (approx Rs 25,650).

Samsung Galaxy A7 Features

Apart from the triple sensors at the back, other salient features on the smartphone include a tall 6.0 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Samsung’s proprietary Infinity Display, Bixby assistant, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Dolby Atmos audio technology, an out of box side-mounted fingerprint sensor, among others. The device will be available in blue, black, gold and pink colours.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Camera

As mentioned, the USP of the device remains the tri-camera setup at the rear consisting of 24MP primary sensor supported by an 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Lens, and 5MP Depth sensor lens. The sensors come with aperture rates of f/1.7, f/2.4 and f/2.2 respectively.

While the primary 24MP camera captures clear photos in either bright or low light conditions, the 8MP ultra wide lens captures larger pictures into the same frame. At 120° angle, the wide angle lens comes with the same viewing angle as the human eye. The 5MP depth lens allows users to control the depth of field required for bokeh effect in portrait mode.

Additionally, the rear camera has features such as Live Focus, Scene optimiser where the camera intelligently detects subjects in 19 categories including food, portraits, flowers, indoor scenes, animals, landscapes, greenery, trees, sky, mountains, beaches, street scenes, night scenes, birds, text and automatically adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness.

At the front, the device sports a 24MP fixed focus camera with aperture rate of f/2.0. Apart from an LED flash for low light assistance the sensor has features such as selfie focus, pro lighting mode, etc.

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

The device sports a 6.0 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080*2220p. Weighing 168 grams, it comes with dimensions of 159.8mm x 76.8 mm x 7.5mm. The device comes powered by an octa-core CPU with a clock rate of 2.2 GHz. Though the company hasn’t announced the maker of the processor, it is speculated to come with an Exynos processor.

Galaxy A7 comes in 4GB RAM/64 internal storage (expanded to 512GB via a microSD slot), 4GB RAM/128 internal storage and 6GB RAM/128 internal storage. The smartphone will run on Android 8.0 out-of-the-box and incorporates a 3,300 mAh battery to provide the juice.

The LTE phone comes with other connectivity features such as dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor.