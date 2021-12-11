MARKET NEWS

English
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A53 goes into mass production in India: Report

The Galaxy A53 5G will feature the same design language as the Galaxy A52.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 goes into mass production in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has reportedly gone into production in India. The Galaxy A53 has gone into production at Samsung’s Greater Noida factory in India, according to a report by 91mobiles.

If the report is to be believed, it may not be that long before we get concrete information of the Galaxy A53’s launch. Previous leaked renders also suggest that the Galaxy A53 5G will feature the same design language as the Galaxy A52 (Review). The report also notes that the phone has already gone into mass production.

The report does seem accurate as rumours about the Galaxy A52 began circulating in late 2020 and early 2021. The first of the Galaxy A series phones of 2021, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, were unveiled back in the first quarter of 2021.

Considering the design of the A53 is expected to be the same as the A52, we can expect the former to also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The hardware specifications of the Galaxy A53 are relatively unknown, but the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The phone is also expected to come with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup on the back. The report also states that there won’t be a 4G model of the Galaxy A53.

