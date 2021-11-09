MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders leaked; likely an incremental upgrade over Galaxy A52s 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G is expected to come with a 64MP primary camera sensor.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Samsung smartphone will launch as a successor of the Galaxy A52s 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy A53 5G launch early next year.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders by OnLeaks and Digit reveals that the smartphone is fairly identical to the A52s 5G. It has a protruding camera module on the back, which houses a quad-camera setup. The camera module bump’s edges are slightly curved to make offer a seamless blend into the frame. 

The Galaxy A53 5G is expected to come with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Details of the other three sensors remain unknown. However, it would be safe to expect a 12MP ultrawide and two 5MP camera sensors for depth and macro.

At the front, the phone has a flat display with a hole-punch camera cutout. It comes with a thick chin bezel. Samsung is likely to offer an AMOLED screen on the Galaxy A53 5G. The device will have a USB Type-C port but misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Other details of the device remain unknown. We can expect it to have a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Nov 9, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.