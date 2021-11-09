Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders leaked; likely an incremental upgrade over Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Samsung smartphone will launch as a successor of the Galaxy A52s 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy A53 5G launch early next year.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design renders by OnLeaks and Digit reveals that the smartphone is fairly identical to the A52s 5G. It has a protruding camera module on the back, which houses a quad-camera setup. The camera module bump’s edges are slightly curved to make offer a seamless blend into the frame.

The Galaxy A53 5G is expected to come with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Details of the other three sensors remain unknown. However, it would be safe to expect a 12MP ultrawide and two 5MP camera sensors for depth and macro.

At the front, the phone has a flat display with a hole-punch camera cutout. It comes with a thick chin bezel. Samsung is likely to offer an AMOLED screen on the Galaxy A53 5G. The device will have a USB Type-C port but misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other details of the device remain unknown. We can expect it to have a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.