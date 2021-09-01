Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India announced; takes on OnePlus 9R, Realme GT 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India has been announced. The new Samsung smartphone is priced under Rs 40,000 to compete against the likes of the Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R, Realme GT 5G and other smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. There is an 8GB RAM variant priced at Rs 37,499. Both storage options come with 128GB as standard. The device comes in three colours - Violet, White and Black. Samsung Galaxy A52s sale in India has commenced via the company’s online, offline store, Amazon India and other channels.

As part of the launch offers, customers can claim a cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions. Alternatively, they can claim an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 when they upgrade their old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Galaxy A52s packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It also has stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. The Samsung phone features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.