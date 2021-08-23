Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch soon? Posters spotted in Indian stores

Samsung recently released the Galaxy A52s 5G in the UK. The rumours of the phone’s arrival in India have been doing the rounds with the support page for the device recently going live in the country. Now, the South Korean tech giant has reportedly been sending promo posters to Indian stores.

The poster, obtained by @Gadgetsdata suggests that the Galaxy A52s 5G will make its debut in India soon.

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India, leaving out the 5G version of the A52. However, it does look like the Galaxy A52s 5G is making its way to the country. It seems that Samsung is gearing up to take on the recently launched Realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20, and OnePlus Nord 2.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s price in India hasn’t been revealed yet but it only costs £10 more than the standard Galaxy A52 5G in the UK. In India, we expect it to be a little more expensive than the Galaxy A52 (Review), which starts from Rs 26,500).

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP telephoto unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

It packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G boasts stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. It features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.