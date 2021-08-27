MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India launch date, pricing details leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India launch is set for September 3, accoridng to a new leak.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A52s launch in India has been teased. The company did not announce the official launch date of its new premium phone. However, the Galaxy A52s India launch date is said to be slated for September 3. The leaked information also includes the Galaxy A52s price in India and storage options. 

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India (leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A52s India price will start at Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will launch another storage option with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will launch in India for Rs 37,499. The device was launched earlier this month in international markets in four different colours - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint. 

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

For optics, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP telephoto unit. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. 

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more. The Galaxy A52s 5G features an IP67 rating and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. It boasts stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. It is worth noting that Samsung bundles a 15W adapter in the box. The Galaxy A52s 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 on top.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:53 pm

