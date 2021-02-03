MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications tipped via TENAA listing

Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.46-inch display.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch in India is in the pipeline. The support page of the upcoming Galaxy smartphone recently went live, hinting its imminent launch. Ahead of the official confirmation, the Galaxy A52 specifications have leaked, courtesy of a TENAA listing.

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.46-inch display. The device, with the model number SM-A5260, would also come with a 4,500 mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. 

There have been reports of Samsung launching two variants of the Galaxy A52 with 4G and 5G connectivity.

Official press photos of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked recently. The leak revealed the device’s design and key specifications. It will come with a quad-camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. At the front, there will be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. 

The device is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).

Close

Related stories

As per reports, the 4G variant will launch for EUR 369 (roughly Rs 32,700) and come with 6GB + 128GB storage.

Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the same. The company has been launching Galaxy M-series of smartphones. It recently launched the Galaxy M02 as an offering under Rs 10,000 in India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 3, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.