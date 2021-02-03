Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications tipped via TENAA listing

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch in India is in the pipeline. The support page of the upcoming Galaxy smartphone recently went live, hinting its imminent launch. Ahead of the official confirmation, the Galaxy A52 specifications have leaked, courtesy of a TENAA listing.

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.46-inch display. The device, with the model number SM-A5260, would also come with a 4,500 mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 out of the box.

There have been reports of Samsung launching two variants of the Galaxy A52 with 4G and 5G connectivity.

Official press photos of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked recently. The leak revealed the device’s design and key specifications. It will come with a quad-camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. At the front, there will be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The device is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).

As per reports, the 4G variant will launch for EUR 369 (roughly Rs 32,700) and come with 6GB + 128GB storage.