English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 support pages go live in India, launch imminent

According to reports, both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. However, Samsung is yet to provide any information on the devices yet.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung is gearing up to launch new Galaxy A series phones in India. While the company has not confirmed any details about the upcoming devices, the rumours have started gaining steam.

According to the most recent rumour, the support pages of both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have gone live on Samsung India’s website. The pages were first spotted by MySmartPrice and hint at an imminent launch in the next couple of weeks, possibly mid-March.

The support pages for the two phones list the Galaxy A52’s model number as SM-A525F/DS, whereas the Galaxy A72 is denoted as SM-A725F/DS. While details about the upcoming Galaxy A series phones are relatively scarce, rumours and leaks have painted a pretty detailed picture.

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. Reports suggest that Samsung will launch a 5G Galaxy A72, which will likely use the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Both devices will also come with AMOLED displays, Android 11 with Samsung’s OneUI 3.0 on top, a minimum of 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and 64 MP quad-camera setups.

Additionally, the Galaxy A72 5G could also get a higher refresh rate panel, possibly 90Hz, as well as a bigger battery. For now, these are still rumours; Samsung is yet to provide any information on the Galaxy A52 and A72 handsets just yet, so we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt. But we should get more details as the launch draws nearer.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 22, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.